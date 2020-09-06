news How Bond Singer Billie Eilish Has Helped Jennifer Lopez Appreciate Her Own Career

I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish … She walked within the room after the live performance, and my daughter goes [gasps]. And I checked out her, and I am like, ‘What is the matter?’ and he or she’s, actually, in tears as a result of since eight years previous she’s idolized this woman. For no matter cause, her songs and the phrases she says she connects to, and he or she loves her fashion. No matter it’s strikes her. It made me consider my followers, like ‘Oh my god, that’s why they’re crying?’ It by no means related till I noticed my daughter do it. It was a mind-blowing expertise for me. It made me respect what I do extra, my followers extra, what Billie did for my daughter. All of it, it was like a full circle second. We love Billie.