news How Borat 2 Landed That Perfect Tom Hanks Cameo

[Laughs.] As soon as we got here up with the concept Borat could be COVID affected person zero, somebody had the joke that we see him cease in Sydney and he coughs on Tom Hanks. Sacha is aware of him and simply despatched him an electronic mail and we simply crossed our fingers that he could be up for it. He mentioned, ‘Certain.’ That was a scene we wished to be very clear that was scripted and we weren’t truly ambushing probably the most beloved man in America. And truly, I am in that scene. I am the man attempting to get the selfie and Borat interrupts.