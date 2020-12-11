news How Chris Evans Responded After Joining The Toy Story And Pixar Families

Final evening Disney rolled every week of Comedian-Con into about two hours because it blasted out a large amount of bulletins. We obtained launch dates and first appears at a number of initiatives we knew have been on the best way. We additionally obtained a large variety of bulletins of brand name new movies and collection, most for Disney+, however just a few set for theatrical launch. One of the vital stunning was Lightyear, a brand new Pixar function that’s impressed by, however not based mostly on, the character of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story films. This new model of the character might be voiced by Chris Evans and when you’re excited by the prospect of Chris Evans voicing a personality in a Pixar film, I promise you no one is extra excited than he’s.