news How Disney Parks May Have Actually Kept Us From Getting National Treasure 3 With Nicolas Cage

Depart a Remark
With the National Treasure motion pictures, Disney dug up some severe gold on the field workplace and on residence video. So why did Nicolas Cage cease with these action-packed heists – I imply, there needs to be so many extra historic remnants for Ben Gates to uncover, proper? Early this 12 months, it was lastly introduced {that a} third National Treasure film is within the works from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Unhealthy Boys For Life author Chris Bremner, and the lengthy wait apparently has to do with Disney Parks.
Jason Reed, who was the franchise’s manufacturing govt at Disney, admitted he tried his “damnedest” to get National Treasure 3 off the bottom quickly after the 2007 second movie made the studio a formidable $459 million on the worldwide field workplace. Nonetheless, it hit a roadblock as a result of Disney not with the ability to capitalize on National Treasure within the ways in which Pirates of the Caribbean and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may, and subsequently was brushed apart. In Reed’s phrases:
They by no means discovered a method to combine it into the parks. It by no means caught on, despite the fact that there have been plenty of client merchandise, it by no means caught on as an impartial franchise. That makes the numbers look completely different. It makes it more durable to make an organization like Disney focus assets on one thing once they can go make Toy Story or purchase a cruise ship. And if the corporate itself had been actually enthusiastic about transferring ahead with it and thought they might blow it out, we might have discovered a method to make the deal.
Jason Reed mentioned the battle to proceed National Treasure throughout an interview with Collider. It’s true that Disney’s mannequin revolves round much more than making film franchises. The Home of Mouse additionally likes to put money into parts akin to toys, theme park sights and video games. The producer believes the ball by no means rolled by way of capitalizing on National Treasure outdoors its film cash. At the least the studio is reportedly giving National Treasure 3 one other probability now.
Following the success of Unhealthy Boys For Life, Jerry Bruckheimer introduced he and that hit’s screenwriter, Chris Bremner, had been creating a 3rd film for the studio with the unique solid. And in spring, Bruckheimer additionally stated there may be going to be a Disney+ TV present concerning the franchise centered on a youthful solid.
Now it is value mentioning that Chris Bremner can also be writing the fourth Unhealthy Boys film, and Nicolas Cage is about to play a heightened model himself in an upcoming film known as The Insufferable Weight of Huge Expertise. Additionally, National Treasure 3 would not have a director connected. So the threequel isn’t coming tomorrow or something. However there’s rather more traction for the mission now, which was initially introduced shortly after E-book of Secrets and techniques got here out over ten years in the past.
By way of Disney Parks being in the way in which, there definitely looks like there may have been a approach for National Treasure. The theme parks do have total sections devoted to American historical past, akin to Liberty Sq. in Magic Kingdom and the American Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates about your highly-anticipated film and TV tasks.
Add Comment