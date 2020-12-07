news How Disney World Is Encouraging Mask Wearing In A Very Magical Way

COVID-19 has modified issues tremendously for numerous industries, and that is definitely true for theme parks. Disney Parks, like its rivals, was compelled to shut down places for a big portion of the 12 months and, whereas not all of its parks within the US have reopened, Walt Disney World in Orlando is at present working, with COVID-19-related measures in place. One of many park’s greatest efforts is implementing using masks by guests. A current report means that Disney World is doing an efficient job of conserving the rule in verify, and it appears like fellow parks have additionally discovered some fairly magical methods to implement the rule.