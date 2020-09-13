news How Dune Compares To Aquaman Or Game Of Thrones, According To Jason Momoa

How does this examine? Nicely, I’ve by no means labored with a director on this scale. Denis is a cinematic genius, and usually all of the motion stuff that I’ve achieved has been nowhere, even remotely near Denis. Simply watching a number of the strikes that I’d do, and going behind the digicam and seeing Greig’s eye, with Denis, I’ve by no means seen one thing so lovely in a combat scene. Usually the issues that I do don’t look that good. So thanks, Denis.