news How Elon Musk Responded To Becoming The Richest Person On The Planet

Elon Musk may be known as a whole lot of issues. He’s an industrialist with a eager curiosity in rockets, a possible cage fighter able to go in opposition to Johnny Depp and even a accomplice in Tom Cruise’s subsequent movie… that simply occurs to be going to house. However as of now, Musk has simply landed a fairly large honor: he’s now the richest particular person on the planet, and he’s responding with fairly a little bit of reserve and stoicism.
The Tesla Homeowners of Silicon Valley Twitter feed reported this information for all to listen to far and large, and naturally the person himself was going to reply. However when you have been hoping for an Oscar evening acceptance speech, or a video thanking his followers for serving to him get there, you’d be mistaken. Moderately, Elon Musk’s response to changing into the richest particular person on the planet is the next, easy tweet:
“Properly… again to work” is a response that’s begging to be placed on a t-shirt, particularly contemplating this response is in reference to Elon Musk’s private wealth surpassing $185 billion. For reference, it took roughly $4 billion every for Disney to buy Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. If Musk needed to make a beneficiant provide to take these properties off of the studio’s hypothetical fingers, he’d have the ability to simply reduce a Mickey and Minnie-brand test and nonetheless have no less than $177 billion left over. So greater than doubtless, Mr. Musk would have the ability to purchase himself an annual cross to any Disney Parks institution he chooses; offered, after all, they’re nonetheless a factor in 2021.
The work actually doesn’t finish for somebody like Elon Musk, irrespective of how a lot is mirrored on these steadiness sheets. As talked about earlier than, his firm, House-X, will likely be helping Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman of their newest action-adventure film; the primary Hollywood film to be filmed previous the surly bonds of Earth. Getting that manufacturing into house and again is clearly solely a part of the work that Musk will likely be placing his thoughts to, as his work innovating different tasks in his portfolio remains to be ongoing.
However simply think about how cool it needs to be to capable of say, “Properly… again to work,” the second you came upon you have been the richest particular person on the earth? You can most likely buy the rights to No Time To Die and by no means present the movie until some type of calls for have been met. Elon Musk most likely has sufficient cash that he might buy the complete Fox/Disney line of movies set to be launched this 12 months and cross them off to the streaming service of his alternative. The sky’s the restrict, however that’s most likely the place Musk’s eyes are presently skilled. Which suggests it’s a very good time for him, and the remainder of us, to get again to work.
