news How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Got Involved With The Marvel Movie Following Captain Marvel

December 12, 2020
How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Got Involved With The Marvel Movie Following Captain Marvel

Gemma Chan as Astrid Young-Teo in Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Being tapped for a task within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real honor, however what’s much more distinctive is when somebody is introduced again to play a wholly totally different character. That is the case for Gemma Chan, who rejoined Marvel Studios as Sersi in Eternals after having beforehand performed Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Chan may be very a lot conscious of her luck, and he or she not too long ago defined how she got here to affix a second MCU property.

Those that have seen Captain Marvel know that Gemma Chan’s Kree sniper and Starforce member Minn-Erva was shot down and killed by Maria Rambeau in the course of the movie’s third act. With this, Chan doubted she would return to the MCU in any capability. However this modified throughout an encounter with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige:

My character dies in [Captain Marvel], so I assumed there was no likelihood that I might actually be coming again, which I used to be a bit bummed about. However then I encountered [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige in the course of the awards circuit for Loopy Wealthy Asians and out of the blue, he simply got here up and mentioned, ‘We might like to have you ever again. We’d like to make higher use of you. We wish you to do one thing else, so let’s discover that venture.’ However, to be sincere, I had no concept that it might be so quickly.

Kevin Feige has delivered a number of excellent news in his time (as Marvel followers in all probability know), and Gemma Chan was excited to study that mentioned venture could be Eternals. Throughout her latest interview with THR, Chan went onto describe among the methods through which the movie differs from Captain Marvel and teased a bit about her character:

It felt very totally different. It’s a extremely epic story. Very bold. I really feel prefer it’s going to be a superhero film that’s not like a superhero film. That seems like a really apparent factor to say, however they’re attempting to do one thing totally different with this movie. So we’re all crossing our fingers that it really works and that individuals reply to it. We shot quite a bit on location, utilizing a number of pure mild. There wasn’t that a lot bluescreen stuff, which I did various on Captain Marvel. [Sersi is] very empathetic and her powers come from an surprising place.

From what we’ve heard about Eternals to date, director Chloé Zhao actually injected her sensibilities into the superhero epic. And Chan’s sentiments on the decreased reliance on bluescreen undoubtedly level to the filmmaker’s makes an attempt to alter issues up for this MCU installment.

As for Gemma Chan’s character, Sersi is likely one of the strongest beings within the Marvel Universe, and this might very effectively be the case within the MCU as effectively. Regardless of this, Chan’s point out of her empathy nonetheless hints on the cosmic character’s love for humanity.

It’s nice that Marvel Studios discovered a method to deliver Gemma Chan again into the MCU household. Whereas we should have a methods to go earlier than we see Chan and her fellow Eternals hit the large display screen, it sounds just like the film must be effectively well worth the wait.

Eternals is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5, 2021.


