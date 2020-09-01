news How Fantastic Beast 3 May Actually Delay Johnny Depp's Court Case Against Amber Heard

Fantastic Beasts 3 was gearing as much as start filming when units around the globe had been shut down amid international well being issues. In the course of the months delay, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeared in court docket within the libel case, with each events throwing wild allegations on the different. David Yates’ magical comply with as much as The Crimes of Grindelwald is gearing as much as proceed filming throughout the pond, which is why Johnny Depp is requesting his defamation go well with be delayed so he can movie his position within the threequel.