news How Gal Gadot Feels About The Controversy Over Her Cleopatra Movie Casting

Corey Chichizola

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature throughout undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a yr in New York, he began because the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He is since been capable of work himself as much as evaluations, phoners, and press junkets– and is now capable of seem on digicam with a few of his well-known actors… simply not as he would have predicted as a child.