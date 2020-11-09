news How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson

Later in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about that Chris Martin isn’t the one ex she stays tight with, including that considered one of her highschool boyfriends, Tony Woods, continues to be considered one of her finest pals, and that she nonetheless talks with Brad Pitt. Nonetheless, can she say she’s pals with any of these males’s romantic companions? I gained’t be so daring as to rule that risk out totally, however it undoubtedly looks as if she has one thing particular with Dakota Johnson.