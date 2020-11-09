news How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson

Depart a Remark
For a bit over 10 full years, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin have been married. Nonetheless, as so many romances within the Hollywood sphere go, the couple finally separated and finally divorced (with a “acutely aware uncoupling” unfolding within the center). These days, Martin is relationship Fifty Shades of Gray actress Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow very a lot approves of that relationship.
Oftentimes {couples} separating is usually a messy course of, and even when the 2 people can work out an amicable new dynamic with each other, one individual won’t be a fan of the opposite’s new romantic companion. Not so with Gwyneth Paltrow, as she had the next optimistic phrases to say about Dakota Johnson:
I really like her. I can see how it could appear bizarre as a result of it is kind of unconventional. I believe, on this case, simply having handed via it iteratively, I simply adore her. I all the time begin to consider the ampersand signal — what else are you able to usher in, as a substitute of being immune to or being made insecure by? There’s a lot juice in leaning in to one thing like that.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson began relationship in October 2017, and Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship sparked the next 12 months. Each girls attended Ellen DeGeneres’ party in February 2018, with Johnson coming as Martin’s plus one. Whereas it’s unclear if Johnson and Paltrow interacted throughout that occasion, they most actually had face time with one another once they celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 collectively, with Martin, his and Paltrow’s youngsters, and Paltrow’s new husband, Brad Falchuk, additionally in attendance.
From that time ahead, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson’s friendship blossomed, with the 2 of them occurring double dates with their respective important others and attending extra of the identical occasions. Paltrow even reportedly satisfied Martin to get again along with Johnson when the 2 briefly break up up in summer time 2019. So regardless that Martin and Paltrow’s time as husband and spouse got here to and finish, not solely are the 2 of them nonetheless fairly cordial, Paltrow scored a friendship within the course of.
Later in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about that Chris Martin isn’t the one ex she stays tight with, including that considered one of her highschool boyfriends, Tony Woods, continues to be considered one of her finest pals, and that she nonetheless talks with Brad Pitt. Nonetheless, can she say she’s pals with any of these males’s romantic companions? I gained’t be so daring as to rule that risk out totally, however it undoubtedly looks as if she has one thing particular with Dakota Johnson.
Though Gwyneth Paltrow spends quite a lot of her time these days working her life-style and wellness firm Goop, she has finished some appearing lately. Paltrow reprised the MCU’s Pepper Potts for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Avengers: Endgame, and she or he starred as Georgina Hobart within the Netflix drama sequence The Politician. Paltrow has additionally used the aforementioned streaming service to plug Goop with the documentary sequence The Goop Lab.
As for Dakota Johnson, she starred earlier this 12 months alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in The Excessive Be aware, whereas her credit from final 12 months included Wounds, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Our Good friend. She’s subsequent set to look in The Misplaced Daughter, which co-stars Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard. This 12 months additionally noticed Johnson popping up within the Coldplay music video for the music “Cry Cry Cry.”
Ought to there be any extra thrilling developments in Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson’s friendship, we right here at CinemaBlend will let you realize. For now, look via our 2021 launch schedule to be taught what motion pictures are supposed to return out subsequent 12 months.
