news How Marvel Is Paying Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In The Comics

This actually is not the one tribute to Chadwick Boseman we have seen from Marvel Leisure. The firm launched a video tribute on YouTube and we may be virtually sure we’ll see one thing at any time when the following Marvel film is lastly launched. Black Widow continues to be presently set for November and whereas there have been rumors it could be delayed once more, at any time when and nonetheless we see it, it appears doubtless that some kind of tribute can be included, maybe one thing much like what was accomplished in Captain Marvel following the loss of life of Stan Lee.