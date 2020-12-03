news How Megan Fox Is Helping Machine Gun Kelly Work Through His Drug Abuse Issues

This previous yr has been tough for many people however, for some, it’s been a yr of discovery and private breakthroughs. This has actually been the case for Machine Gun Kelly, because the rapper and actor has managed to develop each professionally and personally. Apart from making a brand new film, he’s additionally discovered a brand new love in Megan Fox, who he met whereas making mentioned movie. And based on the entertainer, she’s not solely offering him with companionship, however she’s additionally serving to him work by means of his points with drug abuse.