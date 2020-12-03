news How Megan Fox Is Helping Machine Gun Kelly Work Through His Drug Abuse Issues

Go away a Remark
This previous yr has been tough for many people however, for some, it’s been a yr of discovery and private breakthroughs. This has actually been the case for Machine Gun Kelly, because the rapper and actor has managed to develop each professionally and personally. Apart from making a brand new film, he’s additionally discovered a brand new love in Megan Fox, who he met whereas making mentioned movie. And based on the entertainer, she’s not solely offering him with companionship, however she’s additionally serving to him work by means of his points with drug abuse.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose actual title is Colson Baker, started working with Megan Fox on the set of Midnight within the Switchgrass earlier this yr, the place they turned fairly shut. Rumors rapidly started to floor concerning a possible romantic relationship between the 2. These experiences solely picked up steam when an underwear-clad Fox appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video shortly after her extremely publicized cut up with Brian Austin Inexperienced.
Since then, the 2 have been comparatively candid about their relationship, each the great instances and the tough components. Machine Gun Kelly just lately opened as much as Dave Franco, for Interview Journal, explaining that Fox is a chilled supply of consolation at any time when he has a tough time:
And when you’ve gotten a associate, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on these darkish nights if you’re sweating and never with the ability to work out why you are so in your head, that will help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that actually, actually helps.
Drug habit is one thing that so many cope with, and folks have alternative ways of dealing with it. It’s good to see that Machine Gun Kelly has somebody round him to supply love and help throughout his path to self-improvement, and he appears to be making nice progress. In the identical interview, the musician additionally revealed that he’s at present begun remedy, and he says the instruments it’s given him appear to be “useful” up to now.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love story might not be the standard one, as they did come collectively throughout an uncommon time. Although he appears to have been a longtime admirer of the actress, since he beforehand admitted that he used to creep on her earlier than they formally bought collectively. Nonetheless, the 2 have skilled private progress over the previous yr. Fox, for her half, has taken steps to shed her horny Transformers picture whereas taking pictures Midnight within the Switchgrass.
After a number of months collectively, it appears the 2 are nonetheless going robust and turning into nearer within the course of. The general public will undoubtedly proceed to look at as issues develop, and we’ll see how their chemistry carries into their roles within the movie.
