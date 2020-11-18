news How Michael B Jordan Feels About Being The Sexiest Man Alive

Awards season is lastly kicking off this yr. OK, I do know after we are speaking about awards season, we’re sometimes speaking in regards to the likes of the Oscars and different ceremonies, but when you consider it, what actually kicks off awards season is the Sexiest Man Alive award. Popping out in November, it’s been a factor for many years now and in 2020 Michael B. Jordan has been handed the title. So how does he really feel about being referred to as the Sexiest Man Alive?