news How Michael B Jordan Feels About Being The Sexiest Man Alive

Awards season is lastly kicking off this yr. OK, I do know after we are speaking about awards season, we’re sometimes speaking in regards to the likes of the Oscars and different ceremonies, but when you consider it, what actually kicks off awards season is the Sexiest Man Alive award. Popping out in November, it’s been a factor for many years now and in 2020 Michael B. Jordan has been handed the title. So how does he really feel about being referred to as the Sexiest Man Alive?
Good factor he was requested. The laud, which has been given out yearly by Individuals Journal since 1985 (when Mel Gibson gained the award), has modified lots over time, but it surely has been coming down the pipeline in November for over a decade now. Final yr, John Legend gained the award. This yr, Michael B. Jordan took over the title and he says he’s in good firm.
It is a cool feeling. You understand, all people all the time made that joke, like, ‘Mike, that is the one factor you’re in all probability not going to get.’ Nevertheless it’s a superb membership to be part of.
Latest inductees embody the aforementioned John Legend, in addition to Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson. Most likely essentially the most memorable Sexiest Man Alive award in current reminiscence went to Blake Shelton in 2017. Shelton could be very well-liked, after all, however some questioned his intercourse attraction, prompting him to troll round on the Web a bit. I imply, there’s even a full “Imply Tweets” phase in regards to the flack he took on the Web for this.
One thing tells me Michael B. Jordan gained’t have this subject. He finds the entire thing fairly cool, as famous prior, however extra importantly he says he has a private connection to the title through his grandmother, additionally telling Individuals:
[They] are positively happy with this one. When my grandmother was alive, it was one thing that she collected, after which my mother naturally reads it lots and my aunts as effectively. That is one which they’re positively going to have a particular place for.
The Sexiest Man Alive Award takes into consideration an individual’s physique, after all, but in addition simply their movie star profile and among the stuff they’ve completed to affect tradition previously yr. Michael B. Jordan had some huge roles just lately (principally in 2019), however in 2020 he’s been extra about activism and doing good works in the course of the pandemic.
He’s been on the forefront of spearheading inclusion riders in Hollywood and has additionally used his reputation to advertise variety within the business on the whole. He’s additionally spoken out about how he feels justice is one thing he’d prefer to carry into his work to encourage the subsequent era, as effectively. And he even helped arrange a drive-in occasion for households (his first time on the drive-in!) that had been caught at dwelling for months.
So this yr The Sexiest Man Alive award could also be much less about his physique or his physique of labor and extra about his urge for food for change within the business. Although I’m positive staying match for roles just like the reported Creed 3 helps.
