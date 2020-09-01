news How Much Keanu Reeves’ Bill And Ted Face The Music Made In Theaters, And How It’s Doing In Homes

Field workplace studies are a factor that is occurring once more, however they do not precisely learn the identical means they used to. Field workplace totals are a fraction of what they had been, as a result of in lots of locations theaters aren’t even open. And field workplace numbers do not even inform the entire story that they as soon as did as a result of many movies are being launched in houses both as a substitute of theatrical releases or along with them. Bill and Ted Face the Music had itself a reasonably stable opening weekend all issues thought of. Whereas the movie made solely a fraction of what The New Mutants did in theaters this previous weekend, it is placing up a robust exhibiting by way of Premium VOD providers.