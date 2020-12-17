news How Much Wonder Woman 1984 Is Expected To Make Overseas On Opening Weekend

One of many largest motion pictures of 2020 is nearly right here. After a number of months of pandemic associated delay, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on Christmas Day in North America. Nonetheless, the movie begins rolling out in worldwide theaters right now, and because the HBO Max streaming service hasn’t rolled out all over the world fairly but, theaters are the one choice in lots of locations for seeing the movie. Whereas that may imply that the Wonder Woman sequel might convey folks out to the theaters, present estimates are that the movie’s worldwide opening shall be someplace within the neighborhood of $60 million.