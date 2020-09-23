news How Netflix's Cuties Got People To Cancel, But Also Got People To Watch

Cuties is a French movie centering on an 11-year-old Muslim Senegalese lady who joins a dance group regardless of her upbringing. The film premiered early this 12 months at Sundance to rave critiques (it is ranked 85% “Contemporary” on Rotten Tomatoes) and Maïmouna Doucouré gained the Dramatic Directing Award within the overseas movie class. When the controversy erupted final month calling for Netflix to cancel the movie’s launch on its web site earlier than many had even seen it, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson, who considered the movie through the competition, took to social media to defend it. Test it out: