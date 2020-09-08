news How One Of Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Funniest Camoes Came To Be

I can solely converse for myself after I say this, however I obtained a textual content from Joe Russo, who was a director of Group on the time, and mentioned, ‘What are you doing on July 4th?’ I mentioned, ‘I feel I’m with my household. We would go to this parade.’ And he mentioned, ‘Do you’ve got a while within the afternoon?’ I mentioned, ‘Yeah, properly, within the morning we’ll go for this parade and we’re having some hamburgers, however afterwards I’ll cease by.’ He was filming in Manhattan Seaside. So I present up at Manhattan Seaside, there aren’t any sides, no script. I don’t know what I’m doing. He mentioned, ‘We’d such as you simply to pop into this scene with Captain America.’ And I mentioned, ‘Nice.’ After which they gave me a sheet of paper, on set, with a few strains, after which they made me give them the sheet of paper again. After which Captain America, in a single take, punched me, and I used to be tremendous excited as a result of I believed this was going to be within the film and I used to be like, ‘That is wonderful.’ I need to take a punch after which I would like to have the ability to stand proper again up, you recognize? Simply to be like, ‘Okay, I took a punch. It was laborious, however I might get again up after being punched within the face by Captain America.’ None of that made it into the movie. [laughter]