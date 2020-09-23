news How Rey Kenobi May Have Changed Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Satine was the previous girlfriend of Obi-Wan within the animated sequence. Though the timeline does not match as much as make Obi-Wan and Satine the direct dad and mom of Rey, they may very well be her grandparents. (The Satine voice actor even just lately co-signed on the thought.) Some theorize Sabine is their secret daughter whereas others consider Korkie Kryze is the couple’s baby as effectively. Plus, Satine’s sister is a very essential character, Bo-Katan, who’s leaping to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. All of the dots will not be linked, but when Rey was associated to them, the franchise might additional get into them by means of different mediums apart from the Skywalker Saga.