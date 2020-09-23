news How Rey Kenobi May Have Changed Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have wrapped up the Star Wars franchise’s Skywalker Saga final 12 months, however one specific dialog about Daisy Ridley’s Rey remains to be very a lot alive and can possible proceed to be debated for years to come back: her lineage. Since The Drive Awakens got here out, there was a distinguished idea concerning her potential relationship to Obi Wan Kenobi per a brief flashback, which was then shot down in The Final Jedi when Kylo Ren revealed she was “no person.” Then The Rise of Skywalker, of course, revealed that she was formally the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. However within the closing scene of the franchise, she determined to connect herself to the Skywalker household on her personal.
Just lately we’ve been speaking about Rey Kenobi once more since Daisy Ridley made an look on Jimmy Kimmel Reside! and revealed that at one time, the filmmakers truly had been toying with Rey Kenobi. In her phrases:
Initially, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection. There have been totally different variations after which it actually went to she was nobody. After which it got here to Episode IX and J.J. pitched me the movie and was like, ‘oh yeah, Palpatine’s granddaddy,’ and I used to be like ‘superior.’ After which two weeks later he was like ‘oh we’re unsure.’ So it saved altering.
So in an alternate universe, Rey very effectively might have been a Kenobi, and it feels like J.J. Abrams was very a lot toying with the thought up till the final Skywalker Saga entry. It’s time to speak out how a distinct bloodline might have shifted the story and maybe put to relaxation which consequence we favor.
Palpatine’s Resurrection Would Not Have Been Obligatory
First off, if Rey was not the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, we might not have wanted the plotline between her and Ian McDiarmid’s iconic Star Wars character. Since The Rise of Skywalker was a controversial launch, it appears to be fairly 50/50 about whether or not you had been comfortable to see Grandaddy Palpy within the movie. He does die (or so we thought) within the Unique Trilogy, so technically his story arc does have a conclusion with out his return to the sequence for the finale.
Personally, I did not suppose it was essential to have him come again, however it did convey the franchise fully full circle and add immense stakes for Rey and the Resistance. If Rey was a Kenobi, the franchise might have centered fully on Rey vs. Kylo Ren as the remainder of the trilogy was doing, however it will be lacking an extra ingredient from the sequence’ previous.
The Parallels Between Revenge Of The Sith And Rise Of Skywalker Would Be Robust
One other ingredient of The Rise of Skywalker which will have modified if Rey had been revealed to be a Kenobi is the dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren. As we all know, again in Revenge of the Sith, Obi Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker (Kylo’s grandpa) had a ultimate showdown the place Ben’s makes an attempt to forestall Anakin from staying with the Darkish Aspect failed. This was redeemed by means of Ben educating Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, which later results in the younger Jedi ending what his mentor began.
If The Rise of Skywalker had Rey Kenobi, there can be an extra connection as a result of it will be folks from the identical lineages as soon as once more at odds. Luke’s dynamic with Darth Vader doesn’t “save” Darth Vader, so Rey does have the possibility to complete what he’s began by redeeming Kylo Ren. Because of this, this brings in some main parallels to the remainder of the franchise. Nevertheless, that is extra the product of her coaching with Luke and her instincts to see the nice in him slightly than the importance of her lineage.
There Would Be A Deeper Connection Between The Animated Exhibits … And The Obi Wan Disney+ Collection?
One other risk The Rise of Skywalker might have explored if she was the descendant of Obi Wan Kenobi was a better immersion within the bigger Star Wars timeline that has been additional explored in tv exhibits comparable to The Clone Wars, for instance. If Rey Kenobi occurred, there’s an opportunity she would even be associated to Satine Kryze, a.ok.a. the Duchess of Mandalore. If she shared Ben Kenobi’s bloodline, she might additionally discover connections to the Mandalorians – a historical past that can also be being explored within the Disney+ sequence The Mandalorian as effectively.
Satine was the previous girlfriend of Obi-Wan within the animated sequence. Though the timeline does not match as much as make Obi-Wan and Satine the direct dad and mom of Rey, they may very well be her grandparents. (The Satine voice actor even just lately co-signed on the thought.) Some theorize Sabine is their secret daughter whereas others consider Korkie Kryze is the couple’s baby as effectively. Plus, Satine’s sister is a very essential character, Bo-Katan, who’s leaping to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. All of the dots will not be linked, but when Rey was associated to them, the franchise might additional get into them by means of different mediums apart from the Skywalker Saga.
With this in thoughts, Rey’s relationship with the Star Wars household tree might have truly been extra intriguing than hers with Palpatine. Plus, it will be related to not solely The Mandalorian, however Obi-Wan Kenobi, who Ewan McGregor is returning to for his personal Disney+ present.
So Would Star Wars Have Been Higher Off With Rey Kenobi?
There are riches of potentialities we might speculate on since we’re inspecting what might have occurred, however I believe it does come down with these three factors: was the return of Palpatine obligatory? Would the added parallels between the bloodlines be worthwhile? And what would Rey’s lineage to Obi-Wan imply to the Star Wars galaxy?
General, I do suppose it will have been theoretically a greater resolution for Rey to be a Kenobi. The Palpatine plotline felt a bit out of left subject and the thought of Rey being explored additional into the lore unfolding on Disney+ is an thrilling notion. However there’s an element to bear in mind. Rey Kenobi is what everybody was anticipating, and I consider there would have been the identical response, the place followers would have accused the filmmakers of doing a fill within the clean for the conclusion.
Whereas Rey’s story was and can proceed to be outlined from her lineage, the Palpatine storyline did give her a leg up as a result of she might divert away from her future and “turn into a Skywalker.” If she did turn into a Kenobi, it might have felt too prophetical as effectively. What do you suppose? Crew Kenobi, Palpatine or No person? Vote in our ballot beneath and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra Star Wars information.
