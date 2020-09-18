news How Scarlett Johansson Feels About Black Widow’s Avengers: Endgame Fate

Depart a Remark
Because of the prolonged delay on the film theaters, Marvel audiences have had extra time to sit down with the lack of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), the MCU’s Black Widow, who sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame in order that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) would be capable of attain the Soul Stone. By now, we have been to have reunited with Widow already within the prequel journey named after her character. However as the brand new launch date approaches, Johansson is opening up about that loss of life, and the elements that she favored about it.
Talking with Complete Movie, Scarlett Johansson mentioned Natasha’s Avengers: Endgame sacrifice and stated she was very a lot at peace with it, primarily as a result of her motion was a alternative that the hero took, and never one thing that was out of her management. As Johansson explains it:
I really like Natasha. She’s had an unbelievable 10-year journey, and I felt that she was lastly in a position to make an lively alternative. It appeared very in-character, that final sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some methods, has identified that’s her future all alongside, in a bizarre poetic manner. Whenever you look again on the movies, that’s in there. All of the movies have led her to that alternative – or to have the ability to make that alternative; or for it to be a alternative.
There undoubtedly have been quite a few ways in which Black Widow might have been killed off in Avengers: Endgame. Nevertheless it’s noteworthy that the 2 predominant Avengers who misplaced their lives within the battle to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) did it willingly – Tony Stark being the opposite. Having a hero die in battle with out turning it into an act of heroism sends a unique message, and its inspiring that Scarlett Johansson sees Nat’s plunge because the pure development of her journey, a future she willingly embraces.
That doesn’t imply that filming the scene that day was made simpler. We had the possibility to talk with Scarlett Johansson at San Diego Comedian-Con in 2019, when she thought Black Widow was coming to theaters in Could. And I requested her if it was simpler filming the Endgame loss of life scene realizing that she’d be returning for a prequel movie. Her reply was fairly shocking.
And now, we wait to see if Black Widow truly performs in a movie show in November. Following the discharge of Tenet, transfer studios have develop into much less bullish on pushing their movies into multiplexes, and nearly every part round Black Widow has bailed. Marvel Girl 1984 shifted again to December 25, although the most recent rumors on Black Widow have instructed a Disney+ run across the holidays.
Personally, that transfer makes probably the most sense to me. Sure, it’s horrible that film theaters are closed. But when Mulan did in addition to is being rumored, then Marvel Studios and Disney can earn some a refund on Black Widow. And the MCU, as a complete, wants to remain on monitor, as a result of each time a brand new MCU function pushes again, it impacts the Disney+ tv packages, in addition to the movies which might be within the pipeline behind Black Widow. Keep tuned for updates as we obtain them.
