news How Scarlett Johansson Feels About Black Widow’s Avengers: Endgame Fate

I really like Natasha. She’s had an unbelievable 10-year journey, and I felt that she was lastly in a position to make an lively alternative. It appeared very in-character, that final sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some methods, has identified that’s her future all alongside, in a bizarre poetic manner. Whenever you look again on the movies, that’s in there. All of the movies have led her to that alternative – or to have the ability to make that alternative; or for it to be a alternative.