news How Star Trek: Generations Time Travel Works

From When To When

Technically, Captain Picard is barely touring again a pair moments again in 2371. However the greater attain is seeing Captain Kirk being pulled out of the Nexus, and introduced ahead 78 years from 2293.

The Objective Of Their Journey

The nefarious Dr. Soren desires to ship himself to the Nexus for retains, and he’s able to destroy the solar of the Veridian system to draw the temporal ribbon that acts because the doorway. With the destiny of a whole star system’s inhabitants within the stability, it’s as much as Picard and Kirk to journey again to the second Dr. Soren launches trilithium probe into the Verdian system’s solar, and try to stop it from taking place.