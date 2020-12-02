news How Star Wars: The Last Jedi Could Have Used Anakin Skywalker, According To Rian Johnson

Depart a Remark
Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a movie that’s nonetheless being litigated by followers years after it was launched and even after it was changed by a more moderen, however no much less controversial, entry within the franchise. Whether or not you really liked or hated the movie, it actually had some memorable moments. Whereas it actually took fan favourite characters to new locations, it did not neglect the previous, and included the return of some in style components of trilogies previous. And it might have performed much more, as Rian Johnson apparently briefly thought of the return of Anakin Skywalker within the movie.
Rian Johnson responded to some followers on Twitter with some questions on Star Wars: The Last Jedi lately, and one particularly requested him if he had ever thought of bringing again Anakin Skywalker as a Drive Ghost within the movie. Because it seems he did. At one level evidently the scene that noticed the return of Yoda within the movie might have been Anakin Skywalker as an alternative, however finally Johnson determined bringing Yoda again made extra sense.
Rian Johnson explains that he thought of bringing again Drive Ghost Anakin for the scene the place “Jedi Temple” was set on fireplace. Apparently it was going to be Anakin who did that on this theoretical model of The Last Jedi. However Johnson felt that since there was by no means actually any relationship between Anakin and Luke, the scene could be extra of an issue than an answer.
In that regard he is virtually actually proper. A scene that performed out because the Luke/Yoda scene did would have appeared unusual if performed between Luke and Anakin. Whereas they could have had a familial connection, they by no means actually knew one another, and there would have been numerous baggage to unpack between them that will have detracted from the purpose of the scene.
On the similar time, whereas Yoda was virtually actually the higher selection for the scene, utilizing Anakin Skywalker is not a very out of left discipline concept. The scene is about Luke coming to phrases along with his failures as a Jedi, and there could also be no single particular person in all of Star Wars who understands failure greater than the person who grew to become Darth Vader. It could have been fascinating to see Anakin Skywalker converse to his son about all that. We might have actually obtained some perception from Anakin himself about his choices, trying again at every little thing that occurred with a clearer thoughts. It is a dialog some followers would most likely nonetheless prefer to see.
One assumes that Hayden Christensen would have performed the Drive Ghost Anakin if such a scene had occurred. The actor would as an alternative return, in voice solely, on the finish of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
