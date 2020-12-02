news How Star Wars: The Last Jedi Could Have Used Anakin Skywalker, According To Rian Johnson

On the similar time, whereas Yoda was virtually actually the higher selection for the scene, utilizing Anakin Skywalker is not a very out of left discipline concept. The scene is about Luke coming to phrases along with his failures as a Jedi, and there could also be no single particular person in all of Star Wars who understands failure greater than the person who grew to become Darth Vader. It could have been fascinating to see Anakin Skywalker converse to his son about all that. We might have actually obtained some perception from Anakin himself about his choices, trying again at every little thing that occurred with a clearer thoughts. It is a dialog some followers would most likely nonetheless prefer to see.