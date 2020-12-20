news How The After We Collided Director Passed The Torch For The Upcoming Sequels

Depart a Remark
One of many greatest hits of the 12 months was After We Collided, the primary sequel for Anna Todd’s e book sequence phenomenon that began on Wattpad as a Harry Types-inspired fan fiction again in 2013 on the peak of One Course’s fame. Because the After sequence developed into the big-screen love story of Tessa and Hardin, it has change into a significant success that enlisted the likes of Merciless Intentions director Roger Kumble within the director’s chair.
The famed filmmaker took over for Jenny Gage following her work on final 12 months’s After, however he is not going to proceed to helm the franchise transferring ahead. Indie family-film director Castille Landon has taken over for the final two films After We Fell and After Ever Comfortable, that are at the moment in manufacturing back-to-back. When CinemaBlend spoke to Roger Kumble for the Simply Associates fifteenth anniversary, he additionally gave an replace on his expertise with After We Collided. In his phrases:
I’d by no means achieved a sequel earlier than and it was sort of enjoyable entering into that scenario and including humor to it principally with this very severe, sort of younger romance. I knew I couldn’t maintain it with out including humor, which is attention-grabbing as a result of I’d say 60 % of the followers cherished what I did and 40 % are exterior my home proper now with torches. My try was to have that have and I do know Castille Landon, who’s doing three and 4, I’m positive she’s nice. She’s making her personal factor and I wanted her effectively on social media and stated ‘right here’s my quantity nonetheless I might be useful’ and I want her one of the best. I used to be very blissful that they employed a lady to get that voice as a result of they began with a feminine director after which they went to me.
As Roger Kumble defined, he was excited to step into an already established house to direct After We Collided, the place Josephine Langford (who instructed us how large of a Star Wars fan she is earlier this 12 months) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin had already bonded, fashioned relationships collectively and with the characters. His greatest precedence was to inject some humor into the script written by After creator, Anna Todd and Mario Celaya. The sequel definitely had some extra lighthearted moments, together with with the addition of Dylan Sprouse’s Trevor. Strolling away from the franchise, it feels like he’s blissful handy it off to a different feminine director, contemplating the complete sequence is instructed from Tessa’s POV, and the challenge will definitely permit Castille Landon to be part of her highest profile film but.
Though the film was despatched to theaters in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, After We Collided did rather well worldwide below the circumstances, scoring $47.9 million on the field workplace. The first film made $69 million worldwide pre-pandemic, an enormous success for the under-$20 million budgeted flick. It’s no marvel the sequence is continuous with two extra movies, although particular launch dates haven’t been introduced simply but.
After We Collided left the couple between a rock and a tough place as Tessa bought provided a job in one other state and has been confronted by her lengthy misplaced father. Followers of the books know the place this goes, however we’ll preserve watch right here on CinemaBlend because the franchise shakes out on set and on the films.
