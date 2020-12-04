news How The Movie Theater Business Model Could Change If More Studios Shift To Streaming

Fewer Theaters

The remainder of the objects on this listing are all about ways in which theaters might shift their focus in an effort to higher survive if the panorama of movie distribution adjustments in an enormous method. Nonetheless, if this choice by Warner Bros. is the start of a radical shift for theaters, one vital draw back is that it appears unlikely that the world will want fairly as many film screens because it at the moment has if that does, actually occur. Individuals will not be renting theaters within the quantity by which they used to go to the films. If seeing a film in a theater turns into an “occasion” kind expertise, there will not be the identical variety of folks having that have on any given night time. This probably means a major variety of theater closures will likely be wanted for the varied chains to outlive. Many unbiased theaters might not survive in any respect.