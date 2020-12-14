news How Timothee Chalamet Seemingly Supported Dune's Theatrical Release During His SNL Appearance

Go away a Remark
There was various uproar in current weeks relating to the choice by Warner Bros. to launch their whole slate of 2021 motion pictures each in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently, and one venture very a lot on the heart of the controversy is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. The film, which was initially supposed arrive this month, was pushed again to October 2021 a pair months in the past in order that it might probably have the chance to play on the massive display screen in a post-pandemic world, and the filmmakers and stars since have expressed emotions of getting the rug pulled out from beneath them following the massive streaming announcement.
Villeneuve made his emotions identified by way of a Selection column; actors Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa have let their ideas be identified by way of social media; manufacturing firm Legendary Leisure could also be considering authorized motion; and now Timothee Chalamet has entered the fray with what appears to be a really specifically-chosen T-shirt.
The Name Me By Your Identify star was the host on Saturday Night time Dwell this previous week, and whereas there was no point out of Dune or the HBO Max streaming state of affairs within the precise present, it was arduous not to concentrate to what the actor wore on the finish whereas delivering thank yous and saying goodnight to the gang. As you’ll be able to see within the nonetheless on the prime of this text, Timothee Chalamet selected to don a black hoodie with Legendary Leisure’s emblem on it for the second, and it does not take an enormous leap in logic to guess that it is his manner of exhibiting solidarity with the manufacturing firm whereas they try to make Dune an enormous display screen solely blockbuster once more.
Frankly, it isn’t arduous to see why Timothee Chalamet would select Legendary’s facet within the on-going battle – if that’s the truth is the assertion he is making an attempt to make along with his sartorial alternative. Whereas the younger actor actually has garnered plenty of respect and a spotlight from the movie business due to movies just like the aforementioned romantic drama with Armie Hammer and Greta Gerwig’s Little Girls, Dune marks the primary time that he has performed the lead position in a large blockbuster, and when that occurs to a younger star they sometimes do not envision audiences watching the movie for the primary time of their residing rooms. He certainly desires individuals to have the total huge display screen expertise with the huge sci-fi function, and if issues do not seriously change within the subsequent yr that is probably not going to be attainable… except the film will get moved from the 2021 slate and/or is made an exception to the HBO Max plan.
As issues presently stand, Dune – which additionally stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and Charlotte Rampling along with all the names talked about earlier – is slated to be launched on each HBO Max and in theaters on October 1, 2021. If the state of affairs adjustments, you’ll be able to make certain that we’ll be reporting on it, so keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for all the newest updates.
