news How To Watch Alexandra Daddario's Big Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie

We’re nonetheless within the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however that doesn’t imply this tumultuous interval of our lives is off-limits from exploring in leisure. On the movie entrance, the primary COVID-centric film got here out simply weeks after the pandemic began spreading globally, and now we’re not far off from the arrival of arguably the largest film but centered on this topic: the Michael Bay-produced thriller Songbird, which stars Alexandra Daddario, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, amongst others. Do you have to be all for trying out Songbird, phrase’s are available in that you simply’ll be capable to get pleasure from it from the consolation of your personal residence.
After months of Songbird going and not using a launch date, STXFilms introduced right now that the film will premiere in the US as a PVOD providing on Friday, December 11. Songbird will probably be accessible as a $19.99 rental for a 48-hour interval, as has been the norm with numerous films this 12 months that shifted from theatrical to PVOD releases. It was additionally revealed that following its residence media run, Songbird will head to a serious streaming service in 2021.
Right here’s what Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Movement Image Group, needed to say about Songbird’s PVOD launch:
The pandemic has affected each facet of our enterprise, from manufacturing to launch, however Songbird demonstrates {that a} nimble studio like STX can discover efficient and worthwhile methods to make their films work, as we now have equally with Greenland and My Spy throughout these difficult instances. The present should go on. Songbird is an exciting film that may converse to audiences on this second because it retains them on the sting of their seats.
Whereas there are handfuls of film theaters nonetheless open across the U.S., permitting for movies like Let Him Go and Fatman to play on large screens, we’re nonetheless a protracted methods off from the standard theatrical expertise getting again to regular. So it is sensible why STXFilms opted to ship Songbird to VOD, as that’s the easiest way to get it in entrance of numerous eyes as quickly as potential. Songbird will probably be considered one of 2020’s closing films, with different notable options arriving earlier than 2021 kicks off together with Mank, Soul, Coming 2 America and Ma Rainey’s Black Backside (there’s discuss once more of Marvel Girl 1984 presumably having to be delayed).
Set in 2024, Songbird, which was directed by Adam Mason, is ready in a world the place the world is getting into its fourth pandemic 12 months as a consequence of COVID-19 having mutated into an much more harmful pressure. Within the U.S., those that are contaminated are taken to quarantine camps, the place they’re left to both forcibly get higher on their very own or die. The story follows KJ Apa’s Nico, a motorcycle courier who’s immune from the virus and races throughout Los Angeles to avoid wasting his girlfriend, Sofia Carson’s Sara (from whom he’s needed to keep bodily distanced) after she’s believed to have develop into contaminated.
Songbird’s solid additionally options Alexandra Daddario as a yet-to-be-identified singer, Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss, Peter Stormare because the corrupt head of Los Angeles’ “sanitation” division, Demi Moore as Piper Griffin, Paul Walter Hauser as Max and Bradley Whitford as Mr. Griffin. Principal pictures unfolded from early July to early August, and Songbird was the primary film to shoot in Los Angeles through the metropolis’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Be at liberty to look at/re-watch the Songbird trailer under.
Hold your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for extra Songbird-related information, together with which streaming service acquires it. In the event you’re already waiting for subsequent 12 months, be taught what films are on the way in which with our 2021 launch schedule.
