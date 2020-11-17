news How To Watch Alexandra Daddario's Big Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie

We’re nonetheless within the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however that doesn’t imply this tumultuous interval of our lives is off-limits from exploring in leisure. On the movie entrance, the primary COVID-centric film got here out simply weeks after the pandemic began spreading globally, and now we’re not far off from the arrival of arguably the largest film but centered on this topic: the Michael Bay-produced thriller Songbird, which stars Alexandra Daddario, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, amongst others. Do you have to be all for trying out Songbird, phrase’s are available in that you simply’ll be capable to get pleasure from it from the consolation of your personal residence.