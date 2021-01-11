news How To Watch Promising Young Woman Streaming

General News

January 11, 2021
How To Watch Promising Young Woman Streaming

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

The thrill surrounding Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman is at an all-time excessive simply weeks after it entered theaters. However for a big portion of the moviegoing inhabitants (not less than in the US), theaters stay closed, leaving many unnoticed within the chilly with no means of seeing Carey Mulligan’s efficiency as a revenge-driven lady on a mission to proper the wrongs in her life. That can quickly change, nevertheless, as you’ll quickly be capable to watch Promising Young Woman streaming within the very close to future.

However the place, when, and the way will we be capable to watch the film that’s producing Oscar buzz not just for its star, Carey Mulligan, but in addition Emerald Fennell for her position behind the digicam and her darkish and oddly humorous script? Look no additional as a result of we’ve got put collectively some fast info that may set you in your technique to watching one of the crucial refreshing and authentic darkish comedies in a while.

The place Is Promising Young Woman Accessible Streaming

Beginning Friday, January 15, 2021, it is possible for you to to buy a 48-hour video on demand rental of Promising Young Woman on streaming companies likes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango Now, and numerous different streamers. This implies there’s not an excessive amount of time till you’ll be able to enter the dialog about what’s being heralded as a really exceptional tour de power.

Since Promising Young Woman is a brand new film that’s nonetheless in theaters, you’ll be able to count on to pay a premium worth for the 48-hour rental. Focus Options (the movie’s distributor) has but to disclose how a lot the VOD rental will value, however related films launched over the previous 12 months have sometimes been listed as $19.99 for a two-day rental.

If bodily media is your most well-liked watching methodology, and also you don’t thoughts ready, you’ll be able to preorder the DVD/Blu-ray combo pack of Promising Young Woman on Amazon proper now. There is no such thing as a introduced date for the house launch, however count on extra info on that within the coming weeks and months. 

The Promising Young Woman soundtrack is at present obtainable for buy and the album is streaming free of charge when you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Will Promising Young Woman Be On Netflix?

With Promising Young Woman, like all film actually, it’s inconceivable to keep away from the query that’s on everybody’s minds: will it’s streaming on Netflix? It’s a legitimate query contemplating the variety of new and traditional films obtainable on the streaming service, however don’t count on to see Carey Mulligan’s newest efficiency on Netflix anytime within the close to future. This isn’t to say that Promising Young Woman won’t ever present up on the OG streamer in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent couple of years, however if you wish to watch it sooner reasonably than later, you’ll have to buy a 48-hour VOD rental or discover a theater close to you.

If You have Seen Promising Young Woman, Test Out CinemaBlend’s Ideas

It’s secure to say that the parents right here at CinemaBlend completely love all the things about Promising Young Feminine from its lead actress in Carey Mulligan to the ingenious story and filmmaking strategies utilized by writer-director Emerald Fennell (who additionally performed Camilla Parker-Bowles on The Crown). Not solely did the darkish comedy find yourself on a number of “Prime 10” lists on the finish of 2020, however was additionally featured in a narrative concerning the 10 films launched final 12 months that we’ll nonetheless be speaking about in 10 years.

Hopefully that is greater than sufficient that can assist you determine the place, when, and the way to watch Promising Young Woman earlier than it drops on VOD companies later in January. If you wish to see what else is popping out this 12 months, take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2021 Film Launch information for all the newest.

