news How To Watch The After Movies On Streaming And What's Coming Next For Tessa & Hardin

After We Collided Is Coming To Netflix

And arising this month, After We Collided will likely be becoming a member of After on streaming as effectively. The second movie hit theaters internationally again in September amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, however managed to do effectively for itself, reaching within the prime 20 highest-grossing films of 2020 globally with its $47.9 million haul. The second movie follows Tessa as she scores a publishing internship and meets Dylan Sprouse’s Trevor, a clumsy coworker of hers following a falling out with Hardin.

In After We Collided, Anna Todd acquired extra concerned within the writing course of as a co-writer on the script, along with being an energetic producer as effectively. The film can be directed by Roger Kumble, who famously helmed Merciless Intentions again in 1999. After We Collided is coming to Netflix on December 22. Set a reminder for After We Collided On Netflix Right here.

