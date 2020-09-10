news Hubie Halloween Trailer: Adam Sandler's Latest Netflix Movie Debuts A New Bonkers Voice For The Sandman

Hubie Halloween reveals us the most recent character to hitch the ranks of The Sandman’s eccentric protagonists, Hubie DuBois. A Halloween superfan, who simply occurs to reside in Salem, Massachusetts, Hubie type of has an issue of crying wolf to the native police every time he thinks one thing spooky is afoot. The city loves to select on him for this truth, however that’s not sufficient to cease DuBois from celebrating Halloween, and trying to guard the city in the course of the witching hour. Which is an effective factor in 2020, because the 12 months that’s seen all the pieces and something occur is about to deliver actual evil to Salem, and Hubie seems as prepared as he’ll ever be to face it head on.