news Hugh Jackman Kicked Off 2021 With Another Polar Bear Plunge, And It Has Me Shivering

A few of us celebrated our entrance into 2021 by quietly reflecting on the previous 12 months and our hopes for the times to return. Others, specifically Hugh Jackman, took a bit extra raucous strategy. The previous Wolverine determined to welcome the brand new 12 months with one other polar bear plunge — and naturally, he documented it on social media. As you’d count on, the footage is greater than sufficient to make you are feeling chilly whereas watching.
Hugh Jackman’s first polar bear plunge was again in December, and he documented each the earlier than and the after to provide followers an actual first-hand expertise of simply how chilly it was. Apparently, that one polar bear plunge was not sufficient, although, as a result of he selected to begin 2021 off by as soon as once more submerging himself right into a lake.
Within the video — which, this time, was taken by another person — he stands by the physique of water as he tells followers it’s January 1, 2021, earlier than wishing us all a contented new 12 months. He then tears off his Laughing Man Espresso sweatshirt and marches into the lake, earlier than diving headfirst into the water. Whereas we will’t really feel the chilly water ourselves, the shocked noises he makes as he splashes round give us a fairly good thought of simply how chilly it was. Check out the video beneath and see if you may get by means of it with out shivering:
If Hugh Jackman wasn’t feeling his resolution to begin the 12 months off in water with subzero temperatures, it doesn’t present within the video. After popping his head as much as verify in together with his videographer, he dives again in as soon as extra only for good measure. Hey, the person is a legend for a motive.
For those who haven’t been watching Hugh Jackman’s Instagram account recently, you’ve missed out on so much. The star has shared behind-the-scenes footage from his promoting campaigns, flashback images with pals, and messages that encourage (socially distanced) actions like volunteering through the pandemic. He’s additionally continued his feud with Ryan Reynolds and up to date followers on how he’s integrated his iconic X-Males character into his vacation celebrations.
So will this polar bear plunge change into an annual occasion for Hugh Jackman? He’s no stranger to exhibiting off his athletic prowess or adventurous spirit, so it wouldn’t be shocking if that’s the case. Or possibly he’ll up the ante for the following polar bear plunge — the probabilities are infinite.
Possibly essentially the most shocking factor about Hugh Jackman’s latest penchant for polar bear plunges is that he hasn’t goaded Ryan Reynolds into following in his footsteps. Although given their lengthy historical past of antagonizing each other on social media within the identify of their extremely elaborate feud, maybe it’s solely a matter of time.
