news Hugh Jackman's Real Steel Is Dominating On Netflix Right Now And Sometimes I Still Think About That Possible Sequel

The Prime 10 standings on Netflix are completely wild at any given time, however particularly on the earth of 2020. After nearly a decade in obscurity, the truth that Hugh Jackman’s household drama/sci-fi combating flick Real Steel has confirmed this truth fairly strongly, because the movie is dominating on Netflix. How sturdy of a victory are we speaking? Attempt a 3rd place exhibiting, solely standing behind model new Netflix originals like Ratched and Enola Holmes. In instances like this, I actually can’t cease occupied with what that doable sequel could be like, and whether or not now will be the time to make it a actuality.
Real Steel did nicely for itself again within the day; the truth is, when it got here out in 2011, the Hugh Jackman robotic movie raked in nearly $300 million on a $110 million price range. Not counting for print and promoting, in addition to another bills we are able to’t account for within the public realm, that’s not a foul exhibiting in any respect. Now, with folks flocking to the film on the subscription streamer over this previous weekend, and making it the very best rating non-original Netflix program within the U.S. proper at this very second, it doubtlessly opens plenty of doorways.
If individuals are working to Real Steel on Netflix, that has to imply certainly one of two issues: both a whisper marketing campaign to make the movie successful on the streaming platform has efficiently pushed followers to spice up these standings, or plenty of random subscribers have lastly found or re-discovered director Shawn Levy’s movie on the streaming big’s library. Regardless of the way you slice it, Real Steel is having a second proper now. Which makes director/producer Shawn Levy’s previous feedback on a possible sequel all of the extra essential. Only a few quick years in the past, Levy clued the world in on the next idea for Real Steel 2’s potential idea:
One space that I nonetheless would like to discover is that notion of how was Atom constructed? What’s it about his design which may have embedded some synthetic or natural intelligence and consciousness, such that he’s self-aware to some extent? All I’ll say is, we have tried it a couple of instances with a variety of writers, and no draft obtained me, Hugh, and Steven all there to a sure in the identical second. All of it felt prefer it wasn’t fairly sufficient to vow a brand new story and a brand new film.
As you’ll be able to see there are nonetheless some unanswered questions that Real Steel might dive into about Atom and his mysterious previous, with Shawn Levy himself nonetheless fascinated by these prospects years after the primary movie’s launch. With the way in which the movie ends in a really Rocky-style outcome with Atom changing into “the folks’s champion,” anybody who has latched onto this charming bot prior to now or current goes to need to see the robo-fighter win a clear, honest and sq. victory. Sadly, even with a robust kernel of an thought, no draft might get Shawn Levy, star Hugh Jackman, and government producer Steven Spielberg to decide to getting a sequel off the bottom. Nevertheless, time has handed, and maybe a window has opened for the hypothetical Real Steel 2 — significantly in an period the place Netflix has the products to presumably make a undertaking like this occur.
Seeing a Real Steel sequel head to Netflix wouldn’t be an unprecedented form of transfer both, for 2 large causes. First, sequels and even franchise origins have been acquired by the streaming studio repeatedly. Second, and extra importantly, Shawn Levy has been a celebration of such motion as nicely. As a producer of Stranger Issues, in addition to the director of the still-untitled Ryan Reynolds time travel-based comedy that the studio purchased up earlier this yr, Levy is good and comfortable with the corporate. Very similar to Atom waited till the fitting second to ship the upset in opposition to Zeus, this might be the very best likelihood for Real Steel 2 to occur, at a time once we might use some thrilling robotic boxing thrills.
Real Steel is what any good sci-fi underdog movie needs it might be. A story of huge coronary heart, household values, and goofy however endearing humor, it’s no shock that Netflix has seen this film get one other shot on the large time. This form of stuff doesn’t occur by chance, and with the fortunes of Atom and The Kentons paying out slightly properly proper now, in addition to Hugh Jackman’s schedule unburdened of any Marvel X-Males motion, it is likely to be an excellent second to think about one other Real Steel installment. Netflix can at all times use the content material, and the world can at all times use a heartfelt story of these as soon as written off making it large.
Maybe it’s time to lastly begin answering these lingering questions, whereas catching up with Charlie, Max, and Bailey, in addition to their robotic champion. Their story isn’t over but, and the paths this new movie might take to a possible return are as shiny as they’re tempting. Don’t simply take my phrase for it although. Simply strive not wanting one other film with robot-on-robot combating motion after watching Real Steel your self, because it’s now obtainable on Netflix to your streaming pleasure. On the very least, a doable sequel is enjoyable to consider.
