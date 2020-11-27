news Hulu’s Run: That Time Actors Faked Disabilities To Star With Sarah Paulson

I really feel very fortunate. The timing was proper. They needed authenticity. They cared very a lot concerning the authenticity of this story, within the writing of it as nicely. They did lots of analysis. They spoke to lots of people at universities about incapacity and listened to me after we have been on set about my perspective, my expertise. They cared very a lot about having a film that was truthful to this character… From the primary time I learn it after I was within the audition course of, I emailed Aneesh and mentioned, ‘No matter occurs with this position, whether or not I am proper for it or not, I am so excited to see this movie as a result of this is without doubt one of the greatest representations of a disabled character I’ve ever, ever seen.’