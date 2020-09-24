news Hunger Video games’ Josh Hutcherson And The Cast Already Have A Great Idea For What’s Next For Katniss And Peeta

Go away a Remark
The Starvation Video games is predicted to return again to the large display within the subsequent few years with a movie adaptation of the latest prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Whereas it is going to be thrilling to see President Snow’s origin story play out after over 5 years with out the large franchise, we are going to miss seeing the unique solid, particularly Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss, Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta, Stanley Tucci’s Caesar and Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch.
Might they in the future return to the franchise for a fourth Starvation Video games sequel? Together with Josh Hutcherson exhibiting his curiosity in returning to the YA collection, the actor has additionally revealed an concept he and the solid performed round with after they had been on set. In his phrases:
It’s humorous. ‘Trigger we really spitballed about [where the characters would end up] on set in the future. We had been kind of speaking about like … the Starvation Video games and Peeta and Katniss are older they usually have a child after which the film ends, however then what if we decide up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a brand new riot that has to occur or one thing like that ended up. I’d wish to hope and suppose that they’re dwelling fortunately and that the world is equal and beautiful. However historical past is doomed to repeat itself. So I really feel like there is perhaps some extra unrest that might come alongside.
As Josh Hutcherson explains, again after they had been capturing the Starvation Video games films, they threw round some concepts about what may occur after the collection’ finale, Mockingjay Half 2. One concept is that 10 years after Panem’s completely satisfied ever after, a brand new rebellion emerges. This actually seems like a pure incidence that might come up within the dystopian world Suzanne Collins crafted by means of her books.
Might Panem actually attain good peace for the remainder of Katniss and Peeta’s lifetime? Their residence handled nearly 100 years of unrest centering on the lethal video games the Capitol endangered kids with yearly, and suffered from an intensely imbalanced class system. Like Josh Hutcherson advised Us Weekly, it is powerful to think about the pair being actually completed with the politics of Panem’s previous and their very own actions throughout the collection.
The Future Man actor is simply speculating, and who is aware of simply how in depth this concept went for the solid of The Starvation Video games. Nonetheless, it undoubtedly sparks the creativeness of what may occur subsequent for Katniss and Peeta. Plus, he and the solid of the collection are nonetheless shut. Josh Hutcherson stated he and Jennifer Lawrence had a socially-distanced dinner over summer season, and he’s nonetheless in touch with different key gamers from the film collection.
The actor seems like he misses being a part of the franchise, however there’s not precisely a spot for him in The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, set to be directed by Francis Lawrence (who helmed Catching Hearth and each Mockingjay films). The prequel facilities on President Snow as a youngster when he should mentor a District 12 tribute, lengthy earlier than Peeta was even a bun within the oven.
We’ll preserve you up to date on what’s subsequent Starvation Video games right here on CinemaBlend. Within the meantime, the entire collection is obtainable to stream on Tubi.
