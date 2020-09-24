news Hunger Video games’ Josh Hutcherson And The Cast Already Have A Great Idea For What’s Next For Katniss And Peeta

It’s humorous. ‘Trigger we really spitballed about [where the characters would end up] on set in the future. We had been kind of speaking about like … the Starvation Video games and Peeta and Katniss are older they usually have a child after which the film ends, however then what if we decide up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a brand new riot that has to occur or one thing like that ended up. I’d wish to hope and suppose that they’re dwelling fortunately and that the world is equal and beautiful. However historical past is doomed to repeat itself. So I really feel like there is perhaps some extra unrest that might come alongside.