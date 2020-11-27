news I Miss Movie Theater Hot Dogs Even Though They're Kind Of Gross

What if. What if. What if. Hot canines are at all times one large what if. Typically I order one and legitimately do not know the way it’s going to be cooked. Is it on the spinning curler issues? The grill? Is it drowning in scorching water someplace within the again? The hell if I do know. And after it comes out, no matter what it appears to be like like, there’s the determining what to placed on high of it half. Typically there’s a beneficiant unfold of condiments such as you’re at a salad bar. Typically there’s some weathered ketchup and mustard packets that will or might not require you sharpen one among your nails and say just a few prayers to the massive scorching canine fan within the sky so as to open. I’m certain most of you might be most likely grossed out and grateful you like popcorn or BunchaCrunch. I’m not.