news I Went Back To A Movie Theater For The First Time Since March, And It Was Weird

After all, this introduced me to the concession stand. This was robust as a result of I really like my film snacks. Ever since I used to be a child, popcorn has been an intrinsic a part of each film go to. I may eat a four-course gourmand meal, and if I used to be seeing a film afterward, I might nonetheless seize a small popcorn. However popcorn meant consuming, and consuming meant taking off my masks in the course of the film, one thing I wasn’t solely comfy doing. I felt like if I used to be going to spend two hours in a theater, the least I may do was maintain my masks on. I compromised by grabbing a drink, I do not drink a lot soda outdoors of the flicks anymore, and knew I may slip the straw underneath my masks with out eradicating it solely. I introduced my very own reusable silicone straw to the theater with me to keep away from pointless waste.