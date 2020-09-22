news Ice Cube's Biggest And Best Contributions To Movies Over The Years

Subsequent Friday

Whereas Ice Dice helped produce motion pictures earlier than Subsequent Friday, most notably the primary Friday, Subsequent Friday was necessary as a result of it was the primary movie produced beneath his personal manufacturing firm, Dice Imaginative and prescient (Or CubeVision, no house). Dice Imaginative and prescient would go on to provide numerous different movies that Ice Dice starred in, however the loopy factor is simply how a lot bigger the manufacturing firm acquired after Subsequent Friday.

If the tales maintain true, then Dice Imaginative and prescient may also be working with Disney to provide one other musical model of Oliver Twist. So, yeah, the person who as soon as famously mentioned ‘F the police’ is now working behind the scenes with the family-friendly Disney firm to assist produce a Charles Dickens traditional. I don’t know Ice Dice personally, however I might think about him nodding and saying, “Immediately was a superb day” to that type of information.