news Ice Cube's Biggest And Best Contributions To Movies Over The Years

I really feel like too many individuals sleep on Ice Dice. Largely often known as a rapper first, and an actor second, Ice Dice (actual identify, O’Shea Jackson) has truly made a number of main contributions to motion pictures and tv through the years. Whether or not it was working as a author, a producer, and even as a director, Ice Dice has just about completed all of it in terms of Hollywood. And I really feel like only a few individuals even acknowledge that.
Which is why I assumed it obligatory to tell you. As a result of whereas Ice Dice’s status will probably all the time be tied to N.W.A. (now greater than ever due to Straight Outta Compton) and his solo albums like AmeriKKKa’s Most Needed and The Predator, I feel it’s additionally necessary to notice that he acted in a household comedy (two, truly), produced Magnificence Store starring Queen Latifah, and likewise wrote the screenplay for a film referred to as Janky Promoters, as a result of why not? So listed below are a few of his different greatest contributions to motion pictures.
Ice Dice’s Biggest And Best Contributions As An Actor
Outdoors of music, Ice Dice might be most often known as an actor, and it’s little surprise. With a minimum of 40 appearing credit to his identify (with the groundbreaking Boyz n the Hood being his first function), it is smart that anyone who is aware of Ice Dice outdoors of music is aware of him as an actor. Listed below are a few of his most necessary roles.
Anaconda
You may assume Ice Dice’s function as Danny Wealthy in Anaconda isn’t any huge deal, however it’s. The oft-ridiculed (however nonetheless traditional) film, which additionally starred Jon Voight, Owen Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez, was the primary style movie Ice Dice did that was outdoors the gangster kind motion pictures that match his rap persona on the time. Within the movie, Ice Dice performs a digital camera man who witnesses (and survives!) one freaking huge snake. All people say it with me now: “Is snakes on the market dis huge?!”
Three Kings
On this David O. Russell conflict/heist movie that additionally stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Spike Jonze, Ice Dice performs Workers Sergeant Chief Elgin, who might or is probably not protected by “Jesus-fire.” Three Kings was notable for 1) being an incredible film, and a pair of) being the type of movie that shall be checked out traditionally for years to come back because it predates the Iraq Conflict and represents an fascinating time within the Saddam regime. And Ice Dice is starring in it! That is presumably the one Ice Dice film which will sooner or later (if not already) be taught in historical past courses world wide.
Barbershop
Who would have thought that Barbershop would change into a trilogy (with a side-movie and a Showtime tv sequence as well!) again when it debuted in 2002? Ice Dice, who starred in all three motion pictures as Calvin Palmer, Jr. was the glue that held it altogether, and the films encapsulated the expertise that many black individuals have of going to the native barbershop and speaking about all of the information within the neighborhood. The proven fact that Ice Dice might assist spin this straightforward premise right into a franchise simply goes to indicate how far his attain expands within the enterprise.
Ice Dice’s Biggest And Best Contributions As A Author
Ice Dice doesn’t have practically as many writing credit as he does appearing credit, however the ones he does have are nonetheless fairly spectacular.
Friday
All people is aware of that Ice Dice starred in all three Friday motion pictures, and is ready to star within the fourth movie, Final Friday as Craig Jones. However what lots of people do not know is that Ice Dice additionally wrote the script for each film within the sequence. It is mentioned that Ice Dice wrote the unique Friday along with his buddy, DJ Pooh, as a result of he was uninterested in all the films on the time that had been displaying the miserable elements of the black expertise, and he needed to indicate a extra humorous aspect. And he succeeded!
All Concerning the Benjamins
Writing, appearing, and producing this buddy motion comedy that additionally stars Mike Epps, Ice Dice just about did all of it with this film outdoors of directing it (that credit score goes to Kevin Bray). All Concerning the Benjamins is notable because it reveals that Ice Dice couldn’t solely deftly deal with motion pictures with comedic parts, but additionally an motion movie as effectively. And a enjoyable one at that.
Ice Dice As A Director
Ice Dice has solely directed twice—As soon as a film, and one episode for 30 for 30 in regards to the Oakland Raiders. However his directorial debut is definitely adequate that I don’t perceive why he hasn’t directed once more.
The Gamers Membership
Ice Dice wrote, produced, starred in, and directed this film a few single mom who tries to pay for school by stripping within the native Participant’s Membership. It’s meant to be a comedy, because it additionally stars Jamie Foxx and Bernie Mac, however it’s additionally type of darkish, entering into the seedier elements of the strip membership life-style. Roger Ebert truly referred to as it a “gritty black model of Showgirls” (whereas giving it 3 out of 4 stars). However I truly assume that’s a bit off, because it isn’t practically as campy, and it’s not purported to be, both. Ice Dice wouldn’t it let to slip into that territory. In case you haven’t seen it but, give it a glance. I’d positively say that it’s higher than Showgirls.
Ice Dice As A Producer
Outdoors of appearing, Ice Dice’s subsequent greatest presence in Hollywood is unquestionably behind the scenes as a producer. A number of the tasks he helped get off the bottom had been for TV reveals that had been based mostly off of his motion pictures, like Barbershop: The Collection, and Friday: The Animated Collection. However there are additionally many, many extra motion pictures on the market that exist as a result of Ice Dice determined to get behind them. Listed below are simply two of these motion pictures.
Subsequent Friday
Whereas Ice Dice helped produce motion pictures earlier than Subsequent Friday, most notably the primary Friday, Subsequent Friday was necessary as a result of it was the primary movie produced beneath his personal manufacturing firm, Dice Imaginative and prescient (Or CubeVision, no house). Dice Imaginative and prescient would go on to provide numerous different movies that Ice Dice starred in, however the loopy factor is simply how a lot bigger the manufacturing firm acquired after Subsequent Friday.
If the tales maintain true, then Dice Imaginative and prescient may also be working with Disney to provide one other musical model of Oliver Twist. So, yeah, the person who as soon as famously mentioned ‘F the police’ is now working behind the scenes with the family-friendly Disney firm to assist produce a Charles Dickens traditional. I don’t know Ice Dice personally, however I might think about him nodding and saying, “Immediately was a superb day” to that type of information.
Are We There But?
Talking of family-friendly, who would have ever thought that Ice Dice would assist produce a movie for your complete household? Are We There But? and its sequel Are We Achieved But? are goofy, innocent motion pictures that characteristic lots of slapstick humor and even some fart jokes. The sequence is necessary although because it reveals that Ice Dice was keen to broaden his resume to the extent that his road cred didn’t even actually matter anymore. Ice Dice had gone full Hollywood, and he actually hasn’t turned again ever since. And producing and starring in Are We There But? was most likely that turning level in his profession.
Ice Dice As A Musician
And sure, Ice Dice’s music has in fact been featured in numerous soundtracks. However as a substitute of breaking down each, I assumed I might simply undergo a few of his greater contributions. There’s “Methods to Survive in South Central,” which jumped off the stellar Boyz n the Hood soundtrack and actually set the tone. There’s that nice scene in Workplace House the place they’re downloading the virus into the corporate’s laptop and Ice Dice’s “Down for No matter” is bumping within the background, which got here off his Deadly Injection album.
And who might overlook (effectively, you most likely did, which is why I’m reminding you), the bumping “Anyone Seen the PoPo’s?!” on the XXX State of the Union soundtrack? That tune was straight fireplace!
Oh, and I’d be remiss if I left off the precise tune “Friday” from the Friday soundtrack the place Ice Dice spends a big portion of the music video throwing out his fingers in a bed room. Come to consider it, what’s an Ice Dice film with out an Ice Dice tune to accompany it? That’s what I wish to know.
Actually, when you notice that Ice Dice has dipped his toe into so many alternative currents, it’s type of exhausting to take a look at him the identical approach anymore. Sure, Ice Dice’s legacy will all the time be his music, and for good motive. However as soon as you’re taking off the headphones, simply take into consideration all the opposite tasks that Ice Dice has lent a hand to. And in the event you overlook about that, then keep in mind that his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. can be an actor, so you might have one other legacy that would doubtlessly span many years. Can I get a yay yaay for that?
