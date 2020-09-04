news If Noah Segan Isn’t In Knives Out 2, It’ll Ruin Thanksgiving

There’s an excellent cause why that seemingly hyperbolic assertion is appropriate, and it got here from the current interview I carried out with Noah Segan on behalf of his current horror movie The Pale Door. Since Rian Johnson admitted that the follow-up to Knives Out that will see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returning for a model new thriller, that leaves the destiny of Trooper Wagner in query. So I needed to ask, would Noah favor to return as Trooper Wagner, or would he need to play a brand new position, though phrase hasn’t been formally on condition that he’d be within the subsequent Blanc movie. Mr. Segan, in really attribute style, had this to say: