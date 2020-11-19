news In Monumental Information, Wonder Woman 1984 Is Officially Heading To Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Anybody want for Wonder Woman 1984 for Christmas this yr? Take into account that marked off the checklist… lastly. Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated followup to 2017’s record-breaking superhero movie has been lassoed round even earlier than the pandemic with quite a few calendar shifts, lastly cementing itself in No Man’s Land on the finish of 2020. As an alternative of being delayed additional, Warner Bros has formally determined to launch the film in theaters and HBO Max on the identical day.