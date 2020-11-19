news In Monumental Information, Wonder Woman 1984 Is Officially Heading To Streaming

General News

Wonder Woman 1984 Is Officially Heading To Streaming

November 19, 2020
Anybody want for Wonder Woman 1984 for Christmas this yr? Take into account that marked off the checklist… lastly. Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated followup to 2017’s record-breaking superhero movie has been lassoed round even earlier than the pandemic with quite a few calendar shifts, lastly cementing itself in No Man’s Land on the finish of 2020. As an alternative of being delayed additional, Warner Bros has formally determined to launch the film in theaters and HBO Max on the identical day.

As deliberate again in October, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on Christmas Day within the choose theaters open within the U.S. and will likely be out there to stream completely on the studio’s new streaming service, HBO Max. It has not but been decided what the studio plans to do abroad.

It’s an unprecedented choice for a studio, even following Warner Bros’ choice to offer Tenet an unique theatrical launch over the summer season. Wonder Woman 1984 would be the first main live-action tentpole movie to return out in 2020 each in theaters and on a streaming service concurrently. Wonder Woman 1984 will likely be out there to HBO Max subscribers for no extra prices on Christmas Day, and for precisely one month earlier than leaving the service.

It’s a transfer that can permit Warner Bros to profit from the HBO Max subscriber enhance Warner Media has been hoping for. Moreover, the discharge will permit theaters to make some cash over the vacations and provides households one thing new to entry over the vacations safely at residence. Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, mentioned this in an announcement:

That is an incredible movie that actually involves life on the massive display and, working with our companions within the exhibition group, we’ll present that choice to customers within the U.S. the place theaters are open. We understand that a whole lot of customers can’t return to the films as a result of pandemic, so we additionally wish to give them the choice to see Wonder Woman 1984 through our HBO Max platform.

The choice relating to Wonder Woman 1984 was rumored final week, when it was reported that there have been two choices being weighed for the superhero movie: both a vacation theatrical launch, with the film reaching HBO Max a month later, or one other huge push into summer season 2021. Since then, it appears the plan was shifted to a brand new mannequin not but tried earlier than by a studio this yr.

Beforehand, author/director Patty Jenkins has made it clear that the movie would anticipate a theatrical launch as a way to align together with her values to protect the movie-going business. On this situation, Wonder Woman 1984 will get an opportunity at huge screens, although for the second solely round 50% of theaters throughout the nation are open, and up to date COVID-19 spikes have led to extra restrictions.

Different studios have bowed out of the vacation field workplace, together with Disney pulling Free Man and Demise On The Nile off their calendar to unknown dates, and Pixar’s Soul going straight to Disney+ on Christmas Day as properly. What do you concentrate on the monumental Wonder Woman 1984 choice? Vote in our ballot and prepare for Diana Prince’s return on December 25, 2020. In the event you’re not already subscribed to HBO Max, you are welcome to take action now.

