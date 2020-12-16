news Is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Setting Up The Young Avengers?

It’s quite a bit to ask for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to introduce the Young Avengers outright, however even ignoring Cassie Lang and Kang the Conqueror’s presence within the film, loads of groundwork’s been laid elsewhere for different members to come back to the forefront. Hailee Steinfeld is starring as Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye sequence. WandaVision may arrange Wiccan and Pace since within the comics, Scarlet Witch used her reality-warping powers to create the boys as her and Imaginative and prescient’s kids. That very same present’s occasions may additionally result in a brand new Imaginative and prescient being created. Each the Kree and Skrulls have been established within the MCU, so that enables Wiccan to be introduced in. Miss America, whose actual identify is America Chavez, is debuting in Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, and maybe the Loki sequence will function a Child Loki. The level being that it’s not as onerous to begin placing the Young Avengers collectively within the MCU as one may suppose, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania can take the primary reputable steps to doing so.