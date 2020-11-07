news Is Sam Heughan Interested In Playing James Bond? Here’s What He Said

There are a couple of totally different ways in which the varied contenders to the James Bond throne can react to being requested the query about turning into the subsequent James Bond. They will declare they do not take into consideration, which most likely is not true. They will say they might be desirous about contemplating it, whereas sounding as noncommittal and disinterested as attainable. Or, they will simply be sincere and say sure, I am going to take that job. Outlander star Sam Heughan may be very a lot in that third camp, as he just lately advised Australia’s Every day Telegraph, that if the James Bond gig is ever provided to him, he is taking it, no query…