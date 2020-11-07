General News

Is Sam Heughan Interested In Playing James Bond? Here's What He Said

November 7, 2020
Whereas there have been loads of solutions concerning the James Bond franchise that we anticipated to have by now, like the place Daniel Craig was going to go away the character. One query that we totally anticipated to be debating was, who’s subsequent? There will definitely be a brand new James Bond in some unspecified time in the future down the street, and whereas Daniel Craig could technically nonetheless be holding on to the title for a couple of additional months, various names have been tossed round as potential successors and Sam Heughan is one identify that retains popping up, and he is completely cool with that.

There are a couple of totally different ways in which the varied contenders to the James Bond throne can react to being requested the query about turning into the subsequent James Bond. They will declare they do not take into consideration, which most likely is not true. They will say they might be desirous about contemplating it, whereas sounding as noncommittal and disinterested as attainable. Or, they will simply be sincere and say sure, I am going to take that job. Outlander star Sam Heughan may be very a lot in that third camp, as he just lately advised Australia’s Every day Telegraph, that if the James Bond gig is ever provided to him, he is taking it, no query…

Clearly, sure – it could be an enormous sure. After all any actor would need it. However I even have a principle that any fairly well-known British actor who’s worn a swimsuit immediately has their identify thrown into the ring by followers.

Sam Heughan most likely is not too terribly far off the mark if we’re being sincere that any well-known British actor who appears good in a swimsuit will get their identify thrown into the James Bond combine. With out ever having seen a given actor truly play James Bond, all you must go on is a glance and an accent. When you’re a very good trying white dude who can pull off a tux and order a martini, you’ve got handed the primary spherical of assessments.

How shortly we’ll get a brand new James Bond is anyone’s guess. It might rely drastically on the reception to No Time to Die. If the film does effectively, particularly underneath what’s going to probably nonetheless not be optimum situations, when it opens in theaters subsequent spring, then the studio could wish to bounce on the subsequent chapter of the Bond franchise a bit sooner. In any other case, the studio may take their time. There have been 4 years between the discharge of Pierce Brosnan’s final Bond movie, Die One other Day and On line casino Royale, and Daniel Craig was solely formally introduced as the brand new Bond simply because the movie was beginning manufacturing, 11 months earlier than it hit theaters.

Greater than probably we’re in for the same state of affairs with the subsequent Bond, which implies we most likely will not know who the brand new James Bond is for a few years. And by then there may very well be a completely new actor we have by no means heard of who comes on the scene and appears good in a swimsuit.


