news James Bond Fan Art Imagines Tom Hardy As 007

Nonetheless, if we have been to place our two cents in, it’d be secure to say that till the No Time To Die hype machine is formally retired, we received’t be listening to any such information. Which could be why the twenty fifth Bond movie is doubling down on opening in theaters on November 20. So stick to us within the meantime, as James Bond will return to CinemaBlend. It’s only a matter of which face he’ll be carrying when he does.