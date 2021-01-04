news James Bond Odds: Could A Bridgerton Star Take Over As 007? Netflix Fans Have Thoughts

Go away a Remark
Right here we’re in 2021 and like many questions, that of who will take over as the subsequent James Bond has not formally been answered by Barbara Broccoli and co. but as we wait on No Time To Die’s nonetheless impending launch. Which implies the hypothesis has been rampant, highlighting everybody from Grantchester’s James Norton to Hobbs & Shaw’s Idris Elba. Now, thanks to 1 well-timed put up, it appears one other new title has entered the fray: Netflix’s Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Web page.
The British and Zimbabwean actor has been on the forefront of the early commercials for the brand-spanking (emphasis on the spanking) new collection Bridgerton. Forward of the discharge of the now-popular (#2 on the time of this writing) Netflix collection, the present launched a promo on Twitter that the actor shared, one that basically connects the dots between Regé-Jean Web page and a attainable 007 function.
Clearly, Netflix isn’t calling the photographs right here, however Bridgerton is on a scorching streak proper now and Regé-Jean Web page is correct on the epicenter of that. The primary season, in reality, focuses on the story between his character, Simon and his love curiosity Daphne, performed by Phoebe Dynevor. It’s solely pure that curiosity in what Web page will do subsequent is at the moment excessive. I’m not the one one who seen the “shaken, not stirred” connection both, as loads of followers have ideas concerning the risk.
Some individuals within the feedback on the video have been connecting Simon’s considerably aloof and emotionally complicated character to the extra trendy iteration of James Bond. It most likely helps that Regé-Jean Web page fills out a go well with fairly properly. You already know, when he’s bothering to put on clothes on Bridgerton.
Okay I’m calling it: Regé-Jean Web page as the brand new James Bond. As a result of, nicely, simply watch Bridgerton and inform me I’m mistaken.
Others on-line who appear to actually be being attentive to the percentages additionally suppose the Bridgerton actor could be a superb match on the finish of the day, noting:
I swear to God I do not spend all my time enthusiastic about the subsequent James Bond casting (simply 5% tops) by why is not Regé-Jean Web page from Bridgerton it? He’d be nice.
The truth is, nevertheless, it appears Rege-Jean Web page could also be on the percentages boards, even when he’s not tremendous excessive up on the record proper now. Categorical reviews he has 20-1 odds of touchdown the coveted 007 gig. Additionally included on the record are some larger profile names embody Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and extra, although Hiddleston is the youngest of these three at 39. Daniel Craig was 38 when hist first James Bond flick launched.
Others, like Regé-Jean Web page, love stirring the pot each every so often to maintain their title in competition for Bond. This has included the likes of Sam Heughan, who actually, actually appears to need to be the subsequent Scottish iteration of the function. At 40, Sam Heughan is across the identical age as the lads above, whereas Web page is in his early thirties. So, he’d actually be a more recent, youthful selection if he did land the function.
Look, to be trustworthy, I don’t know how he might deal with motion sequences and dramatic stunt scenes as Bridgerton is a bit brief on these, however Rege-Jean Paige in any other case checks all of the packing containers. We already know he can fulfill the entire lovemaking conditions James Bond usually works himself into. He’d additionally convey variety to the function. Whereas a whole lot of the names at the moment being bandied about for Bond have been on the older facet (“previous as fuck, for this membership, not, you realize, for the earth”).
The opposite professional is that not like somebody like Sam Heughan with a serious TV dedication, Regé-Jean Web page is seemingly solely semi-committed to Bridgerton— if it strikes ahead previous Season 1 on Netflix. The present creator has already stated he hopes to do a season for every of the books and the best way Julia Quinn’s books work is that every focuses on a distinct romance. So it might be simple for Simon to simply be extra of a facet character and pop in after Season 1, relying on how the present fleshes out its narrative and what modifications it makes from the books. The purpose is, one in every of these tasks doesn’t essentially preclude the opposite.
We’ll have to attend and see what course the franchise goes in, however I’m not holding my breath it can occur quickly. At this level, I feel it’s protected to imagine the 007 film creators need to maintain the give attention to Daniel Craig’s final outing, at the very least till No Time To Die lastly will get its splashy theatrical launch. That’s at the moment scheduled for April 2nd. Within the meantime, a few of these actors simply maintain getting older and we’ll have to attend and see what course the franchise finally goes in. I’m simply saying although, they might do worse than the Bridgerton actor.
