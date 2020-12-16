news James Cameron Shares Another Epic Avatar 2 Set Photo As Filming Wraps For The Year

Avatar 2 will return audiences to Pandora and picks up 13 years after the occasions of the unique movie. Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now have a household, are doing what they will to maintain their brood collectively, although they discover themselves in a troublesome spot when an outdated menace returns. With this, they need to depart their houses and find yourself exploring new elements of Pandora within the course of. Whereas we don’t have any specifics on the brand new locations they’ll be seeing, the onslaught of set images appear to point that there could possibly be fairly just a few.