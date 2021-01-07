news James Gunn Has Been Dropping Chris Pratt And Guardians Of The Galaxy Info All Week, And We're Here For It

James Gunn’s subsequent movie, The Suicide Squad, will probably be launched in a while August 6 – concurrently enjoying in theaters and on HBO Max. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in lively growth, and whereas it would not have a set date simply but, we do know that it is coming in 2023, and we can even be seeing the discharge of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vacation Particular in late 2022. Keep tuned for information about all of these tasks and extra right here on CinemaBlend.