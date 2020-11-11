General News

Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Teamed For A Lovely Romantic Drama, And Now There's A Trailer

November 11, 2020
Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Teamed For A Lovely Romantic Drama, And Now There’s A Trailer

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme

Earlier this 12 months, cinephiles had been disadvantaged not only one, however two Emily Blunt films, because the on-going COVID-19 pandemic compelled the delay of each John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Half II and Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise. Luckily, followers aren’t going to must go completely Blunt-less in 2020, as she has a brand new romantic drama set to make its debut in a couple of weeks, and it places her in the midst of a stellar forged additionally together with Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm,  and Christopher Walken. Take a look at the debut trailer for author/director John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme under!

Watching this trailer, Wild Mountain Thyme looks like a sweeping, beautiful Eire-set story about two star-crossed lovers, and it appears pleasant. The colours are vibrant and fairly, the humor is foolish, and whereas the story appears a tad acquainted, it appears like there may be loads right here to captivate an viewers.

Based mostly on an unique screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, the movie stars Emily Blunt as a farmer named Rosemary Muldoon who has lengthy harbored romantic emotions in the direction of her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). The issue is that Anthony is catastrophically oblivious, and what makes issues worse is that there’s a household land deal serving as distraction. Anthony’s American cousin (Jon Hamm) is getting ready to purchase the farm from Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken), which evokes the younger man to make some massive strikes along with his life. The movie is John Patrick Shanley’s first because the Oscar-nominated Doubt in 2008, and he’s finest generally known as the author of Moonstruck and the author/director of Joe Versus The Volcano.

Due to the aforementioned launch delays, we’ve not really seen an Emily Blunt function since 2018, however the excellent news is that there ought to imply that the approaching years shall be plentiful. Each A Quiet Place: Half II and Jungle Cruise are accomplished and have been outfitted with 2021 launch dates, and he or she is presently awaiting the beginning of manufacturing on Ball And Chain, a film that may reunite her with Dwayne Johnson and debut on Netflix.

Jamie Dornan has sort of an reverse story occurring, as we’re only a few weeks faraway from the discharge of his newest movie – the wonderful time journey film Synchronic, and earlier in 2020 you will have heard him as a part of the voice forged behind Trolls World Tour. He did have one movie delayed, the Kristen Wiig/Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, however that title is now been rescheduled for subsequent July.

If the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme is flipping your switches, the excellent news is that you simply will not have to attend lengthy for it to come back out. Bleeker Avenue shall be releasing the movie each in theaters and on demand beginning December 11.

