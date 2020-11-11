news Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Teamed For A Lovely Romantic Drama, And Now There's A Trailer

Based mostly on an unique screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, the movie stars Emily Blunt as a farmer named Rosemary Muldoon who has lengthy harbored romantic emotions in the direction of her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). The issue is that Anthony is catastrophically oblivious, and what makes issues worse is that there’s a household land deal serving as distraction. Anthony’s American cousin (Jon Hamm) is getting ready to purchase the farm from Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken), which evokes the younger man to make some massive strikes along with his life. The movie is John Patrick Shanley’s first because the Oscar-nominated Doubt in 2008, and he’s finest generally known as the author of Moonstruck and the author/director of Joe Versus The Volcano.