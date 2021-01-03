news Jamie Dornan Reveals How Wild Mountain Thyme Co-Star Christopher Walken Made Him Cry ‘All Day’ On Set

He’s the sweetest man, and he simply broke my coronary heart in that scene the place he’s on his deathbed. I truthfully cried all day. I didn’t cease crying that day, and it didn’t assist that it was pouring. He was breaking my coronary heart with the way in which he was delivering these phrases, and by the point we got here round to my protection, I used to be simply this large, crimson, infected beetroot factor with tears in my eyes. I simply couldn’t maintain it collectively anymore. It was simply all day of crying as a result of he was simply sensible.