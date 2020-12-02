news Jamie Foxx Has An… Interesting Response When Asked Whether Or Not He's In Spider-Man 3

Go away a Remark
This isn’t Jamie Foxx’s first rodeo. Not by an extended shot. The person has been related to some large, tentpole initiatives over the course of his profession. He’s even been concerned in key Marvel superhero movies, having performed Electro in The Wonderful Spider-Man 2 for Marc Webb. He is aware of what he can and may’t say concerning casting. However we nonetheless needed to ask him concerning the casting rumors that he can be a part of the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 that’s at the moment filming in Atlanta. And his response was… fascinating. Press play on the above video, and see for your self.
Once more, Jamie Foxx form of took the straightforward method out right here. He tells me that no, he’s not in a position to touch upon the rumors that he has been forged as Electro in an MCU Spider-Man film — this after taking part in that character in a Sony-backed Spidey movie. However given the truth that the studio has not CONFIRMED Foxx’s casting within the 2021 sequel (we all know for sure, we requested them, and so they haven’t formally confirmed Jamie’s casting), then his reply might be a little bit ominous.
In the video above, he tells us:
You’re completely proper, I can’t converse on it. However if I’m in it, I’ll be so joyful.
If? Does that imply there’s a risk that he’s NOT in Spider-Man 3, or no matter Marvel Studios and Sony Footage determine on calling it? That’s in all probability too aggressive of a stance. This does sound like “Actor Communicate” for, “Hey man, I can’t inform you something as we speak.” Particularly when Jamie Foxx follows it up with this response shot.
Right here’s the rationale why all of that is so thrilling to Spider-Man followers. If (and certain when) Jamie Foxx is included on this Spider-Man sequel, it is going to be historical past for the character and the franchise, regardless of which method you slice it. On essentially the most fundamental degree, Foxx may make historical past for being the primary actor to get an opportunity to play the identical comic-book villain twice, for 2 separate studios. A do-over like that’s insane, and groundbreaking.
Pondering exterior of the field, although, if Foxx is taking part in his SAME Electro, and is coming over from the Sony Spider-Verse to Marvel’s MCU… nicely, that tears a material within the Multiverse, and results in so many different fascinating avenues that the Spidey collection (and the MCU as a complete) can discover. May it result in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to live-action Spider-Man land, to battle alongside Tom Holland? Proper now, something is feasible.
We’ll proceed to trace the progress of Spider-Man 3 as filming rolls alongside. As for Jamie Foxx, we are able to affirm that he’s in Disney and Pixar’s Soul, and it’s phenomenal. It is going to be on Disney+ on Christmas Day.
