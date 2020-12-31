news Jamie Foxx On Never Having To Apologize For Being Black In Hollywood And Pixar Milestone

In my profession, I’ve by no means needed to apologize for being Black. I used to be on ‘In Dwelling Colour’ — I had a Black boss [Keenan Ivory Wayans], Black writers, Black creators. Then with ‘The Jamie Foxx Present’ it was all Black. So, I’ve by no means needed to fear about turning my Black up or turning my Black down. I’ve simply been me and it’s at all times labored out for me. Once I try this, nice issues come out of it… For me to have the ability to say, and be proud to say, [I’m] the primary African-American lead in Disney-Pixar, that’s wonderful. That feels good.