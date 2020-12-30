news Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey And The Soul Cast Reveal Moments When They Found ‘The Zone’ Of Creativity

Within the course of, Joe (and a number of other others within the movie) discuss one thing that may be very particular for artists — the “zone” of creativity. As portrayed in Soul, the zone is a second the place one mainly loses themselves inside their artwork, floating away on a vibe of inventive affect. There’s a second throughout a key audition when Joe, whereas taking part in the piano, disappears into the zone. When he comes out of it, he apologizes to the lead performer, Dorothea (Angela Bassett). Satirically, it was his potential to entry that zone that probably bought him the gig.