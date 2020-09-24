news Japan’s Life-Size Godzilla Attraction Looks Absolutely Wild

The beauty of theme parks are the way in which that they allow you to expertise your favourite tales in methods you can’t by simply watching or studying them. If you wish to know what it is actually wish to stroll on the floor of an alien planet within the Star Wars galaxy, you are able to do that. If you wish to stroll down Diagon Alley and discover your individual magic wand, you’ll be able to. And if you wish to be eaten by Godzilla, now you’ll be able to. Wait, what?